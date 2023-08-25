Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

