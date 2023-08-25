EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

