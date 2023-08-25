EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,404 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 125,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,453. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

