EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 36,651 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 4,480.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 109.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 250,046 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 20.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 204.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $56.21. 29,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karl A. Schmidt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $74,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U-Haul in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on UHAL

About U-Haul

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.