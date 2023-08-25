EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,689. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

