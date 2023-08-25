EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,541 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

