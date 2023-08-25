EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.82. 5,474,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,012,495. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

