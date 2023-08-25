EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 467.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Netflix by 170.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.34. 3,006,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,639. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.40 and a 200 day moving average of $374.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.62.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

