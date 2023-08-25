EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.07. 106,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,706. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

