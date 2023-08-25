EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Inspire International ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWJD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Inspire International ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Inspire International ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA WWJD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. 23,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,374. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Inspire International ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

About Inspire International ETF

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

