Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.38), with a volume of 401938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.36).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eurocell
Eurocell Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Eurocell
In other Eurocell news, insider Kate Allum bought 1,741 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,932.51 ($2,465.57). 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Eurocell
Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocell
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.