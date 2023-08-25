Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.38), with a volume of 401938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The stock has a market cap of £121.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Eurocell news, insider Kate Allum bought 1,741 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,932.51 ($2,465.57). 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

