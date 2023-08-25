ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) Stock Price Up 11.4%

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 166,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 580,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

ETAO International Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETAO International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in ETAO International during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ETAO International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ETAO International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ETAO International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETAO International Company Profile

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services.

