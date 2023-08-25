Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.04.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $150.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.05. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.