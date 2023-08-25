Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESKYF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,831. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.