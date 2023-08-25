ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $10.16 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 2% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $356.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,164.76 or 1.00004120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002479 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00904666 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $750.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

