Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Electra Battery Materials Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electra Battery Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electra Battery Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.73. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

