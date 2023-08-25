Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,084,185 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,975,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of ConocoPhillips worth $193,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $115.22. 312,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,685. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.