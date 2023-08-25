Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 4.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.73. 3,131,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,180,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

