EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Craig Hallum

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

EMKR opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,930,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,983.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,105 shares of company stock worth $321,638. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,241,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,456,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

