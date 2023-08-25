Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LLY traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,980. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $557.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

