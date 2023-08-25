Efforce (WOZX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $850,539.90

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $850,539.90 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efforce alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.