Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 982 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $155.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

