Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,646 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 641,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,135,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

