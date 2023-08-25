Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,410 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 310,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

