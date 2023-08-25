Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,229 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.8 %

DOCN stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,378. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

