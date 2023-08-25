Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,879 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
