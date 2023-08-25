Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Materialise worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Materialise by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Materialise by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 399.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

