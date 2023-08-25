Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $121.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

