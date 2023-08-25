Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

