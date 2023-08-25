Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,425 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,118,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,107,848.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,118,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,107,848.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 229,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $536,538.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440,920 shares of company stock worth $4,075,124. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTCI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

