Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $549.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.98 and a 200 day moving average of $502.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,855. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

