Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 10,245 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $536.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.