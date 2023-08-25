Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $73.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

EIX opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 118.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,922,000 after purchasing an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

