Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 14.0 %
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Eco has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.60.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
