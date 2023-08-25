Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 788.9% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 14.0 %

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Eco has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.60.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.