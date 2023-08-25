Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $7.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 210,146 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $106,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

