Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and traded as low as $7.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 210,146 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
