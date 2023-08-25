Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 417.7% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock remained flat at $12.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,463. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

