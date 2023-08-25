Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CMO Robert Janssen Sells 34,857 Shares of Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $523,203.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $39,130.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,183,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,855,000 after purchasing an additional 307,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,165,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 141,674 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,557,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,727,000 after acquiring an additional 207,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

