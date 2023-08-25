Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $132.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $99.11 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

