Drexel Morgan & Co. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.21. 1,090,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

