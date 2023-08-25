DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 11,002 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $363,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,296.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $4,209,118.68.

On Friday, August 4th, Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,108,603.30.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $399,518.93.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 405,282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 33.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.