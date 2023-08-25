Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.0 %

DPZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.78. The company had a trading volume of 180,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

