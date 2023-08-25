Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $124.35. 1,623,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.14. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $122.39 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

