Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,425 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Dollar General worth $1,618,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8 %

DG traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $155.77. 897,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

