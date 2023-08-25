DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) General Counsel Ely D. Tendler Sells 10,000 Shares

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $909.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of DocGo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 99.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

