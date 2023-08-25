Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $30.05. 712,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,000,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

