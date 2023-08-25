Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 240,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,458. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

