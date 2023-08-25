DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.61 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.36 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.58.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,131 shares of company stock worth $1,206,378 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 42.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 215.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

