Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $3.39 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.