DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Shares Down 1%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

DFI Retail Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

