DeXe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $780,745.88 (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $77.88 million and $780,745.88 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00008183 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.14116156 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $912,747.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

